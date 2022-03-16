American International Group Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.41. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

