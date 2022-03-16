Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $22,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 409,472 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

