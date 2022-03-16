Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 26,532 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $22,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.