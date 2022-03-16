Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 12.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,305,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,131,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,610,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 588.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 143,685 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSMT opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.81. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,001 shares of company stock worth $5,030,235 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

