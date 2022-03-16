Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $23,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.