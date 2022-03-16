Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Activision’s top line is expected to benefit from an expanding user base of Call of Duty (COD), Hearthstone, World of Warcraft (WoW) and Candy Crush franchises. This is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and top-line growth in the near term. Moreover, growing popularity of Diablo II: Resurrected is expected to boost top-line growth. Its strong liquidity position and free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy. However, intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind. Notably, Microsoft is set to acquire Activision Blizzard in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in fiscal year 2023. Shares of Activision have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.82.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

