Tudor Pickering Lowers Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) to Hold

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $36.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.