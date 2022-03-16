Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €32.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.60 ($32.53).

Shares of WAC opened at €21.70 ($23.85) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €17.01 ($18.69) and a 1-year high of €30.90 ($33.96). The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.98.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

