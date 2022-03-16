Barclays Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €90.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.35 ($92.69).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €73.54 ($80.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.85. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €51.10 ($56.15) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($127.64). The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and a PE ratio of 67.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

