Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Up 32.5%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price rose 32.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.12 and last traded at C$34.03. Approximately 485,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 220,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.68.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.38.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

