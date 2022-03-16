Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $284.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.67. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $232.14 and a 12 month high of $349.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
