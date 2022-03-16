UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $11,991,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 377,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 374,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 344,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.