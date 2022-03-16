UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.