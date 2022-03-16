UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BankUnited by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BankUnited by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 7.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BKU opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

