UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,490 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arconic by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arconic by 1,065.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arconic by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 157,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.46. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

