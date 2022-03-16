UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 573,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

