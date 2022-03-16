UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 39,608 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

