UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

FN opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

