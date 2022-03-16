UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,408,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.