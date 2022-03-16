Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VIPS. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

