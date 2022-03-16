OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OGE Energy ended fourth-quarter 2021 on a solid note, with both earnings and revenues increasing year over year. It is the largest electric utility in Oklahoma and plans to spend around $4.75 billion between 2022 and 2026, up 14.7% from the prior five-year capital expenditure plan. Meanwhile, OG&E expects to further reduce carbon dioxide emissions to 50% of 2005 levels by 2030. It has also outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the retail restructuring efforts in Oklahoma and Arkansas could have a significant financial impact on OGE Energy mainly due to possible impairments of assets, a possible loss of retail customers, a negative impact on profit margins and/or increased costs of capital. Moreover, a comparative analysis of OGE Energy’s trailing 12-months EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

OGE stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in OGE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

