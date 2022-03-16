8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $11.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Shares of EGHT opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $416,855. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

