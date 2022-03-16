SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

SJW Group stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.50.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

