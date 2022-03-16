Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

