Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Sells 17,258 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CB stock opened at $207.45 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.28.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.