Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Sells 17,258 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CB stock opened at $207.45 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.28.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
