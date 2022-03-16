S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Sells $1,475,553.60 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SPGI opened at $387.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.60 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.69.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

