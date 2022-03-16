S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Sells $1,475,553.60 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE SPGI opened at $387.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.60 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.69.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
