William Torgerson Sells 16,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
William Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 3rd, William Torgerson sold 26 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,599.78.
MaxLinear stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.
Several analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
