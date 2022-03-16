William Torgerson Sells 16,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, William Torgerson sold 26 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,599.78.

MaxLinear stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

