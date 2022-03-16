The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $579,762.09 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of BX opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average is $127.99.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

