Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sells C$715,564.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) Director Pierre Lassonde sold 20,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$715,564.00.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$38.09 on Wednesday. Enghouse Systems Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$34.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

