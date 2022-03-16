Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.