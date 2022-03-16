Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. TTEC posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTEC.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in TTEC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TTEC opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
