Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. TTEC posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in TTEC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEC opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

