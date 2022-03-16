Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 13th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kirin stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29. Kirin has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

