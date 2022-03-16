Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) will announce $14.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.34 million and the highest is $14.81 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $13.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $64.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.46 million to $64.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.61 million, with estimates ranging from $66.46 million to $72.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

