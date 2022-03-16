Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,237 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $24,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 106,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

