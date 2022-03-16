Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

