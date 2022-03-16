Barclays’ (BARC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 255.75 ($3.33).

BARC opened at GBX 168.16 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.26. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 142.04 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

