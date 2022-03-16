Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) price target on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at GBX 1,248 ($16.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 173.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,296.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,492.21. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 1,145.67 ($14.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.