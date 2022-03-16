Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Albertsons Companies have increased and outperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has been gaining on the company’s decent performance that continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. The quarter marked the third straight positive sales and earnings surprise. Both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. The better-than-expected performance prompted management to raise the fiscal 2021 outlook. The company’s focus on providing efficient in-store services, enhancing digital and omni-channel capabilities, and increasing productivity bode well. Efforts to boost assortments, especially in the fresh and Own Brands categories, continue to elevate the customer experience. The company announced that it has commenced a board-led review of potential strategic alternatives aimed at growth and enhancing stakeholder value.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.28.

NYSE ACI opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

