Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.04. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Novan by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

