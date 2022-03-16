Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NOVN stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.04. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novan (NOVN)
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.