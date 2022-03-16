SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With improvement in air-travel demand, SkyWest carried 72.2% more passengers in 2021 compared with the year-ago level. As a result, passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) expanded 1820 percentage points to 74.6% in 2021. SkyWest's liquidity position is also encouraging. SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable as well. However, rising maintenance expenses (up 32% year over year in 2021) and increase in aircraft fuel costs (up 73.4% in 2021) are hurting SkyWest’s bottom line.Flight cancellations due to the system outage in October 2021 also do not bode well. The bleak outlook for 2022 block hours (a measure of aircraft utilization) due to the omicron-induced staffing challenges is very concerning. Management expects 2022 block hours to be down approximately 10-15% from 2021 levels.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,080,000 after purchasing an additional 128,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SkyWest by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 278,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SkyWest by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

