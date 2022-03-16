Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $336.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Geron by 1,890.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 531,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 413,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Geron by 786.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

