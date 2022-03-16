Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 200,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 16.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $1,285,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equillium (EQ)
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.