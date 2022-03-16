Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 200,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 16.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $1,285,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

