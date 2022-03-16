Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 144,190 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

