Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heartland Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

