3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $161.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $186.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MMM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M stock opened at $144.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average is $173.24.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

