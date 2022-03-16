Wells Fargo & Company Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $80.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.59.

Coupa Software stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.13. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $286.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Coupa Software by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

