Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $185.38

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $185.38 and last traded at $186.44, with a volume of 1969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.61.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.88 and its 200-day moving average is $311.15. The company has a market capitalization of $522.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,496. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

