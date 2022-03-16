Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.94

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 69926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,553. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,319,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,975 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

