SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.00

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119.88 ($1.56), with a volume of 242149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.13.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.