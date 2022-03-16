Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Slam by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Slam by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLAM opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Slam has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

